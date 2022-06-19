Government Jobs: In the next 9 months, youth preparing for government jobs will get a chance to take recruitment exams for more than 90 thousand posts in 16 departments of the central and state government. 10th pass to graduate candidates will be able to apply for this exam. These include 5546 in PTI in Rajasthan, 400 in Airport Authority of India, 110 in BSF, 189 in Agriculture Department, 9703 in Railways, 460 in Education Department, 1033 in Anganwadi, 174 in Indian Army, 8106 in IBPS, 186 in Police Rajasthan. More than 65 thousand posts will be recruited by the Staff Selection Board.Also Read - Rajasthan Receives Heavy Pre-monsoon Rain, Many Areas Report Flooding, Waterlogging | Watch Videos

BSF

BSF has invited applications for the 110 posts of Sub-Inspector and Constable. These recruitments falling under Group B and Group C will be done for SMT (Workshop) of BSF for which 10th pass and graduate candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of BSF, rectt.bsf.gov.in till July 11. Candidates will be selected in the recruitment exam on the basis of a written test, physical test, and medical test.

Vacancy Details

According to the notification issued by the Recruitment Department of BSF, 22 posts will be recruited for the post of Sub Inspector under Group B in which 12 posts of Sub Inspector (Vehicle Mechanic), 4 of Sub Inspector (Auto Electrician), and 6 posts of Sub Inspector (Store Keeper) are included. At the same time, 88 posts of constables will be recruited.

Salary

In the recruitment to the 110 posts in BSF, the candidates selected for the post of Sub Inspector will be given a salary as per Level 6 of Pay Matrix which will be from Rs 35,400 to Rs 1 lakh 12 thousand 400. Whereas the candidates who will be selected for the post of constable will be given a salary between Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100 as per pay matrix 3.

Qualification

The minimum qualification for the post of constable has been fixed as 10th. If a candidate is a 10th class pass from a recognized board or institute and has a certificate from Industrial Training Institute or 3-year experience then they can send their application to Border Security Force.

Candidates having three years of Diploma in Auto Mobile Engineering or Mechanical Engineering or Electrical Engineering from a government-recognized institute can apply for the post of Sub Inspector (Vehicle Mechanic), Sub Inspector (Auto Electrician), and Sub Inspector (Store Keeper).

Age Range

The minimum age of the candidate should be 18 years and the maximum age should be 25 years. Reserved category candidates will get relaxation in age limit as per rules.

How to apply

To apply online, visit the official website of BSF, rectt.bsf.gov.in.

Go to the link of Current Recruitment Openings on the home page of the website.

Now click on the link of Group-B & C combatised posts in the Border Security Force, SMT WKSP.

In this, go to the option of Apply Here.

Complete the registration process by filling in the required details.

After registration, you can fill out the application form.