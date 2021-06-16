CRPF Recruitment 2021: A great opportunity has just opened up for those looking for jobs in the Central Reserve of Police Force (CRPF). The CRPF has invited applications online for the recruitment of various posts across divisions. These posts (CRPF Recruitment 2021) include vacancies for Headmistress, Teachers, and Ayah in Montessori School. Meanwhile, the CRPF has also announced recruitment for various posts of physiotherapist and Nutritionist on a contract basis at various Central Sports Teams locations. Interested candidates for CRPF Recruitment 2021 can apply online for the posts by visiting the official CRPF website – crpf.gov.in. Also Read - BREAKING: 2 Cops, 2 Civilians Killed in Terrorist Attack in Jammu And Kashmir's Sopore

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Last Date to Apply

The last date to apply for the Teacher posts (CRPF Recruitment 2021) is June 19 2021 till 4 PM. Also Read - Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021: Apply Online For Soldier Vacancies Available Across India. Check Details

For the physiotherapist and Nutritionist posts, the last date to apply is 25 June 2021. Also Read - Woman Tries to End Life by Jumping Into Jhelum River, J&K Police Prevent Suicide Attempt | Video Surfaces

Click HERE for DIRECT LINK to Apply

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details For Teacher Posts

Vacancies: Teacher – 4, Headmistress – 1, Ayah – 4

Educational qualification:

Teachers- Graduation with at least 50 per cent marks and BEd/two years diploma in elementary education/B.T.C or equivalent.

Headmistress- Graduation with at least 50 per cent marks and BEd/two years diploma in elementary education/B.T.C or equivalent + minimum 5 years teaching experience in basic school.

Ayah- 5th pass or equivalent examination in Hindi.

Age Limit: 21 and 40 years of age

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details For Physiotherapists and Nutritionist Posts

Vacancies: Physiotherapist – 5, Nutritionist – 1

Educational qualification:

Physiotherapist -Masters’ degree in Physiotherapy (MPT(Sports) from a recognized Indian or Foreign University.

Nutritionist -M.Sc Course in Nutrition Or PG Diploma in Nutrition and Dietetics

Age Limit: Physiotherapist – Below 40 Years, Nutritionist – Below 50 Years ( age relaxation for reserved category as per government rules)

CRPF Recruitment 2021 Salary: Rs. 50,000/- to 60,000/-

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the required documents through the mail at igtrg@crpf.gov.in. Applications will be entertained ONLY through email.

The selection of candidates will be conducted on the basis of the interview on 25 June 2021, at 10.00 hrs at the Deputy Inspector General of Police, group centre, CRPF, Dadri, Greater Noida — 201306.