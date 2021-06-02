Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Candidates, here comes a piece of good news for you all. Aspirants who are looking for jobs in Anganwadi can apply for these jobs as the Department of Child Development, Government of Uttar Pradesh has extended the last date to apply for the posts of Anganwadi Sevika, Mini Anganwadi Sevika and Anganwadi Assistant for various districts (Anganwadi Recruitment 2021) in the state. Candidates who are interested and eligible and have not applied yet for these posts (Anganwadi Recruitment 2021), they can apply for these posts (Anganwadi Recruitment 2021) by visiting the official website of BKSEPV, balvikasup.gov.in. Moreover, the candidates can also directly apply for these posts (Anganwadi Recruitment 2021) in the prescribed format through this link http://balvikasup.gov.in/BalVikasUP2/OnlineVacancySearch.aspx . Also Read - Yogi Aditynath, Baba Ramdev to be Part of THIS Varsity's Curriculum Soon

As per the latest updates, a total of 53000 vacancies will be filled up under this recruitment (Anganwadi Recruitment 2021) process in Uttar Pradesh. Candidates must note that the Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 drive will be done in different districts of the state such as Agra, Ambedkarnagar, Amethi, Faizabad, Firozabad, Hathras, Mau and Saharanpur districts. Out of this, for Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh, one can apply till June 6, 2021 and for Shamli till June 11. Also Read - Lucknow Man Says No Antibody Developed Even After Taking Covid Vaccine, Files Police Complaint

Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Important Dates Also Read - 22 Dead, 28 Others Critical in Aligarh Hooch Tragedy; 5 Arrested

Start date for online application: 27 March

Last date for online application for Kushinagar: June 6

Last date for online application for Shamli application: June 11

Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Total Vacancy- 53000

Anganwadi Worker

Mini Anganwadi Worker

Anganwadi Helper

Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

For Anganwadi Sevika and Mini Anganwadi Sevika: Candidate should have passed High School (12th Passed)

For Anganwadi Assistant: Candidates should have passed Class 5th.

Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The age of the eligible candidates should be between 21 to 45 years.

Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected purely on the basis of merit.