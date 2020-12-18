Schools Reopening News: All government schools and coaching centres in Bihar will reopen from January 4, 2021, an official order stated on Friday. As per the order, senior classes will reopen from January 4, and after reviewing the situation for 15 days, junior sections will also reopen. Also Read - ‘Registration Mandatory’: Centre Issues SOPs For Vaccination, Says Getting COVID Shot Will be Voluntary

The decision was taken at a meeting of the crisis management group chaired by Chief secretary Deepak Kumar. Also Read - Odisha Woman Teaches Tribal Children For Free in Bhubaneswar, Holds Classes Near Their Dwellings

“Schools, colleges and coaching institutions will reopen in phases from January 4, 2021. Schools will open for Classes 9 to 12 and colleges will open for final year students. Classes will be held in a staggered manner to ensure COVID-19 norms are followed properly,” said Deepak Kumar, Chief Secretary, Bihar. Also Read - Christmas 2020: Mumbai Man Dressed as Santa Carries Out Sanitisation, Distributes Masks to The Needy

Free masks will also be distributed across the schools, the order said.

Centre has allowed the states and UTs to decide on the school reopening dates in their respective states depending on the local conditions from October 15 onwards.

Students of classes 10 and 12 can also go to school with guardian consent in case they need to talk to teachers for doubt-clearing sessions.

Many states have not reopened any schools or colleges yet. Certain states reopened schools, only to shut them again as COVID-19 cases shot up.