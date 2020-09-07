New Delhi: Praising the National Education Policy 2020 at the Governors’ Conference alongside President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the government should have the least interference in it. Also Read - PM Modi, President Kovind to Address Governor's Conference Over National Education Policy 2020

Addressing the inaugural session, PM Modi said, "To fulfil the aspirations of the country, education policy and system are important tools. In this system, the central and state governments and the local bodies are interlinked; it is also correct that in the education policy, the government should have the least interference and less influence.

"The focus is on passion, practicality, and performance. The National Education Policy is, in a way, without pressure and without influence to learn democratic values," the Prime Minister pointed out.

The conference was attended by Governors and Vice-Chancellors of universities, as well as education ministers of all states.

Raising the issue of children carrying unnecessary heavy school bags, PM Modi said that the new education policy seeks to address the issue in the sense that the children should not be under pressure vis-a-vis bags, board exams, and society.

The NEP has been framed after many years of labour by a panel led by Dr K Kasturirangan and feedback of more than 2 lakh people, including stakeholders and everyone, from teachers to students and parents, were part of the formulation process, the PM added.

“The world is changing with time and there is a discussion on jobs and nature of work and this policy will prepare the youth for appropriate knowledge and skills,” Modi added.

According to a statement, the NEP-2020 is the first education policy of the twenty-first century which was announced after 34 years of the previous National Policy on Education in 1986. It is directed towards major reforms in both school and higher education level.

The new policy focuses on foundational learning and languages, learning outcomes, and teachers’ training.

With IANS inputs