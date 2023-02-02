Govt Exam Calendar For February 2023: From UPSC, CTET, UGC NET, AFCAT, to KVS Teacher Recruitment Exam; Check Schedule Here

Educational Events: The month of February would be buzzing with a lot of activities related to academics, entrance exams, and results. Many government exams will be held in the month of February 2023. Right from SSC GD Constable Exam Dates to KVS PRT TGT PGT 2023 Exam, it’s a full house of sorts. Here is a list of important academic events touted to take place in February 2023. In this article, candidates can find the exam dates for the month of February 2023, as well as the most recent updates on government exam dates and other relevant information.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has scheduled to conduct the SSC GD Constable examination 2022 from January 10 to February 14, 2023. Through this recruitment examination, a total of 45284 vacant posts will be filled. The candidates are selected based on their performance in the Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination, and Document Verification.

CTET 2023 Exam

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) between December 28 to February 07, 2023. There will be two papers of CTET. A person who intends to be a teacher for both levels (classes I to V and classes VI to VIII) will have to appear in both papers (Paper I and Paper II).

Official Website: ctet.nic.in.

68th BPSC Prelims Exam

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conduct the 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination on February 12, 2023. The examination will be held between 12:00 noon to 2:00 PM, at 805 examination centers in 38 districts of Bihar State. The examination will be held to recruit candidates for various civil services in the state. Only registered candidates can download the BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card 2023 from the official website of BPSC at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in, and bpsc.bih.nic.in. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the BPSC 68th Prelims exam, BPSC 68th Mains exam, and BPSC 68th Interview.

Official Website: onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in, and bpsc.bih.nic.in

KVS PRT TGT PGT 2023 Exam

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Samiti (KVS) will conduct the KVS Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) 2023 exam between February 12 to 14. The KVS Postgraduate Trained Teachers (PGT) 2023 exam will be conducted between February 21 to February 28.

Official Website: kvsangathan.nic.in

Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2022 (Skill Test)

The Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2022 (Skill Test) will be held between February 15 to February 16, 2023. Candidates who are shortlisted in the Computer Based Examination will be invited to participate in the Stenography Skill Test.

UPSC Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination (ESE) 2023

The Union Public Service Commission will conduct the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination (ESE) 2023 on February 19, 2023.

Official Website: upsc.gov.in

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2023

The Union Public Service Commission will conduct the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 on February 19, 2023. Marks secured in the preliminary examination will be counted for deciding the final merit.

NHM Rajasthan CHO 2023 Exam Dates

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) will conduct the National Health Mission (NHM) Rajasthan Community Health Officer (CHO) Exam on February 19, 2023.

UGC NET 2023 Exam Date

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the examination for the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2022) December cycle from February 21 to March 10. The exam will be held in 83 subjects. The Examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.

Official Website: ugcnet.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in

AFCAT 1 2023 Exam

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will conduct the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 1 exam 2023 on February 24, 25, and 26.

RSMSSB Teacher 2023

The Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will conduct the RSMSSB Teacher 2023 Exam from February 25 to February 28. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 48,000 vacancies will be filled.

SSC JE Paper-2 2022

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the Junior Engineer (JE) Paper 2 exam on February 26, 2023.