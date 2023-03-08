Home

Govt Exam Calendar For March 2023: From LIC ADO Prelims to MP Patwari Recruitment Exam; Check Schedule Here

Govt Exam Calendar For March 2023: Right from UGC NET 2022 December cycle Exam Dates to LIC ADO 2023 Prelims Exam, it’s a full house of sorts.

Educational Events: The month of March would be buzzing with a lot of activities related to academics, entrance exams, and results. Many government exams will be held in the month of March 2023. Right from UGC NET 2022 December cycle Exam Dates to LIC ADO 2023 Prelims Exam, it’s a full house of sorts. Here is a list of important academic events touted to take place in March 2023. In this article, candidates can find the exam dates for the month of March 2023, as well as the most recent updates on government exam dates and other relevant information.

List of Govt Exam Calendar for the Month of March 2023

Name of the Examination Check Examination Date UGC NET Dec 2022 Exam Phase-IV on 11 and 12 March 2023 You may like to read Phase V between March 2023 and 15 March 2023 MP TET Varg 1 2023 Exam March 01, 2023 SSC CGL Tier-2 2022-23 Exam March 2 to March 7, 2023 Punjab ETT Teacher Exam 2022-23 March 05, 2023 TSPSC AE, MAE, TO & JTO Exam 2023 March 05, 2023 BSSC CGL 2022 Prelims Re Exam March 05, 2023 SSC CHSL Tier-1 2022-23 Exam 9th to 21st March 2023 UPSC CBI (DSP) LDCE, 2023 March 11 to March 12, 2023 UPSC CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2023 March 12, 2023 LIC ADO 2023 Prelims Exam March 12, 2023 Rajasthan High Court JJA, Junior Assistant, and Clerk Exam 2023 March 12 and March 19, 2023 TS SET 2023 Exam March 13 and March 15, 2023 MP Patwari 2023 Exam March 15, 2023 DU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023 Exam March 16, 2023 to March 19, 2023 DSSSB Librarian 2023 Exam March 18, 2023 DSSSB PGT 2023 Exam March 19, 2023 and March 24, 2023 SLET 2023 Exam March 19, 2023 Bank of India PO Exam 2023 March 19, 2023 DRDO CEPTAM 10 A&A 2023 Exam March 20, 2023 DSSSB TGT 2023 Exam March 25, 2023 DSSSB Assistant Teacher 2023 Exam March 26, 2023 Rajasthan SET 2023 Exam March 26, 2023 APSC CCE 2023 Exam March 26, 2023 DSSSB Domestic Science Teacher 2023 Exam March 26, 2023

UGC NET December 2022 Exam Date

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the examination for the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2022) December cycle from February 21 to March 10. The exam will be held in 83 subjects. The Examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. The UGC NET Phase 4 examination will be held on March 11 and March 12, 2023. The UGC NET Phase 5 examination will be held on March 13 and March 15, 2023.

SSC CGL Tier-2 2023 Exam

The SSC CGL tier 2 exam was conducted between March 2nd to March 7, 2023.

SSC CGL Tier-2 2022-23 Exam Date

The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2023 exam between March 9 to March 21, 2023. The Tier-1 exam only includes Objective Type, Multiple Choice questions. According to the SSC CHSL paper pattern, questions will be asked in English and Hindi, except in the English Language section. According to the SSC CHSL Marking Scheme, each question carries two marks.

DSSSB Teaching Exams 2023

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) will hold the recruitment examination on the March 18, 19, 24, 25, and March 26, 2023. The examination is being held to fill positions such as Librarian, PGT, TGT, Assistant Teacher, and Domestic Science.

Punjab ETT Teacher Exam 2023

Punjab Education Recruitment Board has already issued the admit card for recruitment to the post of Elementary Teacher Training (ETT). The exam was conducted on March 5, 2023. The exam was conducted in two shifts. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 5994 vacant posts will be filled.

LIC ADO Prelims Exam Date

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released admit card for the preliminary examination for Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) posts. Interested candidates can download the LIC ADO Prelims Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website of LIC at licindia.in. According to the schedule, the prelim exam will be conducted on March 12, 2023. Qualifying candidates will have to for the Main examination. A total of 9394 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

TS SET 2023 Exam

The Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS SET) is a state-level teaching eligibility test used to determine Telangana students’ eligibility for Assistant Professor and Lecturer positions in Telangana universities and colleges. According to the official notice, Osmania University will conduct the Telangana State-State Eligibility Test-2022 on the March 13, 14, and March 15, 2023.

MP Patwari 2023 Exam

The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board, commonly known as MP Vyapam, will conduct the MP Patwari examination on March 15, 2023, in two shifts.

DU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023 Exam

The Delhi University (DU) will hold examinations for 1145 non-teaching positions such as library assistant, senior assistant, junior assistant, and laboratory attendant. The examination will be conducted between March 16 to March 19, 2023.

SLET 2023 Exam

The State Level Eligibility Test Commission, Assam will conduct the SLET Exam on March 19, 2023, at nine colleges throughout the northeastern states. Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, and Mizoram are among these states.

Rajasthan SET Exam 2023

Govind Guru Tribal University, Banswara will conduct the examination for the Rajasthan State Eligibility Test 2023 or Rajasthan SET 2023 Exam on March 26, 2023.

APSC CCE 2023 Exam

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will conduct the examination for the Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination or APSC CCE Prelims 2023 on March 26, 2023. The exam will be conducted in two sessions: General Studies I- 10:00 AM to 12:99 noon and General Studies II- 2:00 to 4.00 PM. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 913 vacant posts will be filled in different state government departments.

