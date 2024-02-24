Home

Govt Forms Panel to Make Recommendations on Setting Up New Medical Colleges

The newly constituted committee will submit its report on the matter to the Ministry of Health along with their recommendations within four months.

Medical Colleges: During the presentation of the final budget of the Modi 2.0 government, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the government’s plans to establish additional medical colleges by leveraging the current hospital infrastructure across various departments. Now, in line with the Union government’s announcement during the presentation of the interim budget, a committee has been constituted to make relevant recommendations for setting up of new medical colleges by utilising existing hospital infrastructure, according to an order issued by the Ministry of Health.

As per the news agency PTI report, the committee will deliberate on the issue and prepare a report with feasibility assessment, norms, implementation roadmap, budgetary implication and timelines for consideration of competent authority, according to the terms of reference mentioned in the office order issued on February 19.

According to the news agency PTI report, the 14-member committee comprises Member (Health) NITI Aayog as the chairperson, secretary and Ministry of Home Affairs (or representative), secretary, Ministry of Defense (or representative), secretary, Ministry of Labour (or representative), secretary, Ministry of Coal (or representative), secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industry and Public Enterprise (or representatives), Secretary, Ministry of Mines (or representative), secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (or representative), secretary, Ministry of Power (or representative), secretary, Ministry of Railways (or representative), secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (or representative) and secretary, Ministry of Steel (or representative), Chairman of National Medical Commission (or representative) and additional secretary (Medical Education), Ministry of Health as members.

Committee to Submit Report Within 4 Months

The newly constituted committee will submit its report on the matter to the Ministry of Health along with their recommendations within four months.

What did Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman say in her speech while presenting the interim Budget for 2024-2025?

During her budget speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “Several youth are ambitious to get qualified as doctors. They aim to serve our people through improved healthcare services. Our Government plans to set up more medical colleges by utilizing the existing hospital infrastructure under various departments,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the interim Budget for 2024-2025 on Thursday.”A committee for this purpose will be set up to examine the issues and make relevant recommendations,” Sitharaman said.

