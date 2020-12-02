New Delhi: In an effort to bring major changes in technical education, the Ministry of Education under the leadership of Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has set up a task force for preparing a roadmap on imparting technical education in Mother Tongue. Also Read - From CBSE Exam Date 2021 to NEET Syllabus: Govt to Clear All Confusions Soon | Here's How

As per updates, the task force set up under the chairmanship of Secretary, Higher Education Department, will take into consideration the suggestions made by various stakeholders and will submit a report in a month.

The decision was taken by the Union Minister at a high level meeting on imparting technical education in Mother Tongue.

Secretary Higher Education, Shri Amit Khare, IIT Directors, Academicians and senior officials of the Ministry were present on the occasion. The agenda of the meeting was to discuss and deliberate regarding the implementation of NEP- 2020.

Pokhriyal said that the meeting was a step in the direction towards achieving Prime Minister’s vision that students may pursue the professional courses such as medicine, engineering, law, etc in their mother tongue.

He further added that no language will be imposed on any student but enabling provisions should be made so that bright students are not deprived of Technical Education due to lack of knowledge of English language.

He also added that all the stakeholders are taking concerted efforts to ensure effective implementation of the New Education Policy- 2020.