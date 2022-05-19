New Delhi: The Urban Learning Internship Program, or TULIP is an initiative by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in collaboration with the Ministry of Education that aims to utilise the skills of freshly graduated students to co-create modern solutions for Indian cities.Also Read - Accommodate Ukraine-Returned Indian Students Against Vacant Seats: AICTE to Technical Institutions

The program intends to fulfil the twin goals of providing hands-on learning experience to

fresh graduates as well as benefitting States, ULBs and smart cities with infusion of fresh energy and ideas to solve critical challenges. Also Read - From BPSC, RPSC, IBPS To UKMSSB: Top Government Jobs to Apply This Week

Let’s learn some more about this unique initiative by the Central government to empower the youth while connecting them with urban ecosystem here. Also Read - Indian Air Force Recruitment 2022: Apply For Group C Civilian Posts at indianairforce.nic.in| Deets Inside

What are the goals of TULIP?

To provide a platform to connect fresh graduates with urban governments

To provide government and industry a pool of well trained professionals

To make fresh graduates more market ready

To expose young graduates to real life learning in urban environments

Who are the stakeholders and what are their roles in TULIP?

MoHUA: Guidelines, overall program management and capacity building

AICTE: Platform management, end to end digital handholding

Graduates: Learning by doing-experiential learning in real complex urban environment

States/UTs: Handhold and ensure effective implementation

ULBs/Smart Cities: Implement programs to serve local needs

Urban Ecosystem: Job ready professionals become available to stakeholders

What are the objectives of TULIP?

To provide a platform for:

Short-term exposure to fresh graduates to enhance their professional development through experiential learning with ULBs and smart cities.

Harnessing fresh energy and ideas towards ULBs and smart cities endeavours to solve critical challenges.

Eligibility (as on 20/12/2020):

Open only to Indian citizens.

Graduates/Post-graduates/Diploma/PG Diploma/Advanced Diploma students who have completed their course are eligible to apply.

Candidates whose final year results are awaited due to Covid-19 are also eligible to apply. However, the release of their internship certificates will be subject to production of education certificate(s)/degree to their respective ULBs/Smart Cities/Parastatal authorities.

Duration of program

The duration of the internship will be a minimum of 8 weeks up to 1 year.

How to apply?

Details of internship positions will be made available on the TULIP Portal. Applications for internship will be accepted through the portal only.

Application may contain a recommendation from the competent authority of the concerned academic institution where the candidate has pursued her/his studies.

Applicant may be required to submit a synopsis on urban issues in (not more than 1,000 words) along with his/her application. Synopsis should broadly cover a brief about the applicant’s areas of interest, proposed area of work and objectives for undertaking the internship.

Stipend and other allowances

Amount of stipend/subsistence allowance/expenses would be payable at the discretion of the ULB/ smart city and there shall be no liability of providing any employment on the ULB or smart city, whatsoever.

Certificate of internship

A digitally signed and shareable certificate regarding successful completion of internship shall be issued jointly by MoHUA, State Government, AICTE and the ULB/smart city.