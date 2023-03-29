Home

Big News For Job Seekers: Over 9.79 Lakh Govt Jobs Available In Indian Railways, Says Union Minister

Govt Job Alert: Union Minister Jitendra Singh said as of March 1, 2021, there are more than 9.79 lakh vacancies across various Central government departments, with the Indian Railways having the highest number at 2.93 lahks.

Indian Railways: The demand for government jobs has increased over the last eight years.

Govt Job Alert: Here comes big news for the freshers who are looking for employment opportunities as they can now apply for various government jobs. Union Minister Of State For Personnel Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said as of March 1, 2021, there are more than 9.79 lakh vacancies across various Central government departments, with the Indian Railways having the highest number at 2.93 lahks.

The Union Minister stated that the filling up of vacancies is a continuous process that is governed by the needs of various ministries, departments, and organisations within the central government.

He said in a written reply that the Central government has already issued instructions to all ministries/departments to fill vacant positions as soon as possible. He stated that the government of India’s Rozgar Melas is expected to serve as a catalyst in further employment generation.

Govt Jobs in Various Departments

According to the department of expenditure’s annual report, there were 2.64 lakh vacant posts in defence (civil), 1.43 lakh in home department, 90,050 in India posts, 80,243 in revenue, 25,934 in the Indian audit and accounts department, and 9,460 in the atomic energy department.

Demand for Government Jobs

Even as the private job sector in India has proliferated in recent times, there is still growing demand for government jobs in the country. Apart from reasonable pay, a government job includes social status, job security, health insurance, housing, and a slew of other perks. Apart from this, the ongoing layoffs and closures of private businesses have increased the demand for government jobs.

The demand for government jobs has increased over the last eight years. However, only 7.22 lakh, or 0.33 percent, of the 22.05 crore applications received from 2014-15 to 2021-22 were recommended for appointment in various Central government departments, the government informed the Lok Sabha last year during the monsoon session.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.