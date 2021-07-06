SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021: The State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday issued a notification for vacancies for 6,100 posts for SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021. The candidates who are interested and eligible should apply online through the link given on these websites nsdcindia.org, apprenticeshipindia.org, bfsissc.com or sbi.co.in. It must be noted that the last date to apply for the posts is July 26. As per the latest update, the recruitment drive is being done to fill 6,100 posts, of which, 2,577 vacancies are for the General category, 1375 for OBC, 977 for SC, 604 for EWS, and 567 for ST. Also Read - SBI Customer Alert: SBI's Mobile App, YONO, YONO Lite, UPI Services to Remain Unavailable Today

It must be noted that the candidates can apply for vacancies in any one state. To get selected for the posts, the candidates will have to clear a written test which will be held in both English and Hindi. Selected candidates will be called for a local language test and medical fitness test. Finally selected candidates will have to undergo training for one year. The candidate should have at least a graduate-level degree from a recognized institute.

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Those who are interested to apply for these posts, should be in the age group of 20 and 28 years as of October 31, 2020, and must have completed their graduation from a recognized university. However, the relaxation in the upper age limit is applicable as per Government of India guidelines for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates. Moreover, the candidates can apply for engagement in one state only and can appear for the examination only once under this engagement project.

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Exam pattern

Candidates must note that the exam will be based on objective test. For each wrong answer, one fourth marks assigned to the question will be deducted. The test is likely to be held in August.

SBI Apprentice recruitment 2021: Here’s how you can apply

Interested candidates need to visit the official website www.sbi.co.in/careers, then in the ‘current openings’ option select the correct online application form After this, they will have to fill the application form and submit the documents They will also have to check all the details carefully in the application form and pay the fees with the help of the instructions on the screen. Once the transaction is done e-receipt and application form with details will be generated.

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Salary package

The selected candidates will get a stipend of Rs 15000 per month.

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Fee

It also needs to be noted that for candidates belonging to general, OBC and EWS category application fees will be Rs 300 and for the candidate belonging to SC, ST and PWD the fee is exempted.