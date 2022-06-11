Government Jobs For Women In Rajasthan: There is good news for women looking for government jobs in Rajasthan. Women and Child Development Department has invited applications for the 1033 posts of Anganwadi Sevika and Anganwadi Sahayika for which women in the age group of 21 to 40 years can apply till July 4 by visiting the official website of the Rajasthan Government https://wcd.rajasthan.gov.in/.Also Read - DDA Recruitment 2022: Apply For 279 Posts at dda.gov.in| Check Last Date, Application Link Here

Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit.

Vacancy Details

In Jhunjhunu, Ajmer, Hanumangarh, Sriganganagar, Kota, Bharatpur, Churu, and Nagaur of Rajasthan, a total of 1033 vacancies are there. Under the recruitment process for 1033 posts, 161 posts of Anganwadi workers and 872 posts of Anganwadi assistants are open.

Educational Qualifications

Candidates for recruitment to the posts of Anganwadi Worker and Anganwadi Assistant in Rajasthan should have passed class 10th or 12th from a recognized board.

Age Range

The minimum age of the candidates applying for 1033 posts has been fixed at 21 years and the maximum age is 40 years. However, the maximum age for SC, ST, Widow, Divorced, and Special candidates will be 45 years.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the merit list of marks obtained in the 10th and 12th examinations.

Application Fee

Candidate will not have to pay any fee for applying for these posts.