Haryana SSC Group C Recruitment 2021: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will end registration for the position of Male Constable in the commando wing (Group C) on Tuesday, June 29. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 520 male constable positions in the Haryana Police Department's Commando Wing (Group C).

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission conducts examinations/interviews for Group 'C' service appointments and may be called upon by the state government to conduct examinations/interviews for Group 'B' and 'D' service appointments.

Haryana SSC Group C recruitment: Important dates

Last date to apply for Haryana recruitment 2021: June 29, 2021

The deadline for submitting the fee is July 5.

Ex-servicemen are also eligible to apply for the positions

Application fee for Haryana SSC Recruitment 2021

The application cost for all general male applicants is Rs 100. Candidates from Haryana's SC/BC/EWS categories must pay a Rs 25 application fee. Haryana's ex-servicemen are free from paying the application fee.

How to Apply for Haryana SSC Recruitment 2021

Candidates who are interested and qualified can apply by visiting the official website of Haryana SSC — hssc.gov.in A new page will appear on the screen. Proceed by clicking on the registration. Register and fill out all of the needed information. Following the submission of the application, a registration number and password will be generated. Take a printout of the credentials that have been generated. Take a final printout of the application form and challan once it has been successfully submitted.

For any further information, candidates are advised to visit the Haryana SSC’s official website at hssc.gov.in.