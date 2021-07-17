Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: The Indian Navy has invited applications from candidates for Sailor – Matric Recruit – posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Indian Navy — joinindiannavy.gov.in. The last date to apply online for the posts is July 23, 2021. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 350 vacancies.Also Read - Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Announced For This Post in Indian Railways, Rs 61,000 to be Given as Salary | Check Eligibility, Important Dates

Approximately 1,750 candidates are expected to be called for written examination and Physical Fitness Test (PFT) for the Indian Navy Recruitment 2021. The cut off marks for appearing in written examination may vary from state to state. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. Also Read - Bihar Police Recruitment 2021: Become Sub Inspector, Constable in Bihar Police Without Exam, Salary Upto Rs 68,000 | Check Vacancy, Eligibility Details

Important Dates for Indian Navy Recruitment 2021

• Opening date of application: July 19, 2021 Also Read - RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2021: Bumper Vacancy Announced For Patwari Post in Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Application Starts Today | Check Eligibility Criteria

• Closing date of application: July 23, 2021

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Navy Recruitment 2021

Candidate must have passed Matriculation Examination from the Boards of School Education recognised by Ministry of Education, Govt. of India. Aspirants should be born between April 1, 2001 to September 30, 2004.

Selection Process for Indian Navy Recruitment 2021

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written examination and PFT. The shortlisting of the candidates for written examination and PFT will be undertaken based on the percentage of qualifying examination (Class 10th marks). The cut off marks may vary from state to state as vacancies have been allocated in a state-wise manner.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Indian Navy and check out the official notification.