Rajasthan SI Exam Date 2021: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Tuesday, June 22 released the examination date for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector, Platoon Commander posts on its official website — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on Saturday, September 4, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website of the RPSC at https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/.

The application process for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector and Platoon Commander commenced on February 9, 2021. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 859 vacancies. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission for latest news and updates related to the Rajasthan Police SI exams.