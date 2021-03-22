NMDC Recruitment 2021: NMDC Limited has sought online applications for the posts of Field Attendant, Maintenance Assistant, MCO and others in various departments under NMDC Recruitment 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts online on NMDC Limited’s official website nmdc.co.in on or before 31 March 2021. Also Read - SSB Odisha Recruitment 2021: Application Process For Over 900 Lecturer Vacancies Begins Tomorrow

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 304 vacant posts. The candidates are advised to go through this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details about the recruitment.

Important dates for NMDC Recruitment 2021

Starting date for online application: 11 March 2021

Last date for online application: 31 March 2021

Vacancy details for NMDC Recruitment 2021

Field Attendant (Trainee) RS-01 – 65 posts

Maintenance Assistant (Mechanical) (Trainee) – 148 posts

Maintenance Assistant (Electric) (Trainee) – 81 posts

Blaster GR-II (Trainee) – 1 post

MCO GR-III (Trainee) – 9 posts

Eligibility Criteria for NMDC Recruitment 2021

Field Attendant (Trainee) RS-01- Candidate should have 10th pass and should have ITI pass certificate.

Maintenance Assistant (Mechanical) (Trainee) – Candidate should have ITI pass in Welding / Fitter / Machinist / Motor Mechanic / Diesel Mechanic / Auto Electrician.

Maintenance Assistant (Electric) (Trainee) – Candidate should have ITI pass in Electrical trade.

Blaster GR-II (Trainee) – Candidate should also have ITI / Mining Mate Certificate with Matriculation / Blaster and 3 years experience in Blasting Operation with First Aid Certificate.

MCO Gr-III (Trainee) – Three years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with heavy vehicle driving license.

Age limit for NMDC Recruitment 2021

The age of the candidates should be between 18 to 30 years (age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms).

Selection Criteria for NMDC Recruitment 2021

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination and physical efficiency test.