UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Child Development Services and Nutrition Department of Uttar Pradesh Government has sought applications for the posts of Anganwadi servant, Mini Anganwadi servant and Anganwadi assistant under UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 for various districts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts by visiting the official website of BKSEPV – balvikasup.gov.in. Also Read - NMDC Recruitment 2021: Bumper Vacancy in NMDC For 10th Pass Candidates, Online Application Begins
Apart from this, candidates can directly apply for these posts in the prescribed format as well as check the official notification through the links given below: Also Read - SSB Odisha Recruitment 2021: Application Process For Over 900 Lecturer Vacancies Begins Tomorrow
Direct link to apply for UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 Also Read - KVS Recruitment 2021: Recruitment to Various Posts in Kendriya Vidyalaya Being Done Without Exam, Process Starts Today
Direct link to check official notification for UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021
This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 5,300 vacancies in anganwadi centres of Uttar Pradesh. In UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021, eligible male and female candidates can apply within 21 days from the date of issuing of advertisement. The recruitment drive in UP anganwadis is being held after nearly 10 years.
Last date to apply
18 April, 2021
Vacancy
Total Vacancies for UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 – 5,300
Posts
Anganwadi Worker
Mini Anganwadi Worker
Anganwadi Helper
Educational Qualification
Anganwadi maid and mini Anganwadi maid – Candidates should have passed High School (Class 12th)
Anganwadi Sahayika – Candidates should have passed Class 5th
Age limit
The age of the candidates should be between 21 and 45 years.
Selection process
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit.