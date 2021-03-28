UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Child Development Services and Nutrition Department of Uttar Pradesh Government has sought applications for the posts of Anganwadi servant, Mini Anganwadi servant and Anganwadi assistant under UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 for various districts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts by visiting the official website of BKSEPV – balvikasup.gov.in. Also Read - NMDC Recruitment 2021: Bumper Vacancy in NMDC For 10th Pass Candidates, Online Application Begins

Apart from this, candidates can directly apply for these posts in the prescribed format as well as check the official notification through the links given below:

Direct link to apply for UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021

Direct link to check official notification for UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 5,300 vacancies in anganwadi centres of Uttar Pradesh. In UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021, eligible male and female candidates can apply within 21 days from the date of issuing of advertisement. The recruitment drive in UP anganwadis is being held after nearly 10 years.

Last date to apply

18 April, 2021

Vacancy

Total Vacancies for UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 – 5,300

Posts

Anganwadi Worker

Mini Anganwadi Worker

Anganwadi Helper

Educational Qualification

Anganwadi maid and mini Anganwadi maid – Candidates should have passed High School (Class 12th)

Anganwadi Sahayika – Candidates should have passed Class 5th

Age limit

The age of the candidates should be between 21 and 45 years.

Selection process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit.