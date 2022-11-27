Railway, Banking, UPSC Recruitment 2022: List Of Top Jobs For Candidates To Apply For This Week

Recruitment 2022: Are you looking for a job? Here’s a golden opportunity for you. Here is a list of jobs with an ongoing registration process. From ITBP’s vacancies for Tailor, Gardener, and Cobbler positions to the CISF’s recruitment for Constable/Tradesmen posts, and many more — here’s a list of jobs available. Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria, vacancies, the application process, and other details.

ITBP Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2022

Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) is hiring candidates for the posts of Tailor, Gardener, Cobbler, and others. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. Candidates can submit the application form till December 22. A total of 287 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. For more details about Recruitment, click on the link given HERE

Name of Post: Tailor, Gardener, Cobbler posts. Official Website: recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in Deadline: December 22, 2022

UPSC Recruitment 2022

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is hiring candidates for the post of Senior Scientific Assistant, Junior Mining Geologist, and others. Candidates can apply by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsconline.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form is December 15. A total of 43 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. For more details about Recruitment, click on the link given HERE

Name of Post: Senior Scientific Assistant, Junior Mining Geologist Official Website: upsconline.nic.in Deadline: December 15, 2022

SBI Recruitment 2022

The State Bank of India(SBI) is hiring candidates to apply for the posts of Specialist Cadre Officer on regular basis. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the Bank’s official website at sbi.co.in. The last date to submit the application form is December 12, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 55 vacant posts will be filled in the Bank. For more details about Recruitment, click on the link given HERE

Name of Post: Specialist Cadre Officer Official Website: sbi.co.in Deadline: December 12, 2022

WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2022

The Railway Recruitment Cell, West Central Railway (WCR) is hiring candidates to apply for the posts of Apprentice. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of WCR at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in. A total of 2521 vacant posts will be filled in the designated trades at Units/Workshops of the railways including the JBP Division, BPL Division, KOTA Division, WRS KOTA, CRWS BPL, and HQ BPL. The last date to submit the application form is December 17, 2022. For more details about Recruitment, click on the link given HERE

Name of Post: Apprentice Official Website: wcr.indianrailways.gov.in Deadline: December 17, 2022

CISF Recruitment 2022

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released a recruitment notification, inviting male and female Indian citizens for filling up the temporary posts of Constable/Tradesmen in the Central Industrial Security Force. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website at cisfrectt.in. The last date to submit the application form is December 20, 2022. A total of 787 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. For more details about Recruitment, click on the link given HERE

