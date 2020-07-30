School Reopening News: A day after the Central government issued guidelines for Unlock 3 and said schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain shut till August 31, the Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday ordered the government and private schools in the state to remain closed till August-end. The state government has issued a notification in this regard. Also Read - Unlock 3 in Gujarat: Gyms, Yoga Centres to Open From August 5; Schools, Cinema Halls to Stay Shut | What's Prohibited, What's Allowed

In the Unlock 3 guidelines, the Home Ministry said the decision has been taken after holding extensive consultations with states and UTs. Moreover a number of states, including, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Telangana, have announced that their respective schools will open from September if the coronavirus situation comparatively comes down. Also Read - Are State Borders Open From August 1? Are Weekend Lockdowns Withdrawn? FAQ Answered

The decision to keep schools closed in Madhya Pradesh came as the state on Wednesday recorded its highest single-day spike of 917 new coronavirus cases, 199 of them from Bhopal, taking the infection count in the state to 30,134. The death toll went up to 844. Also Read - Night Curfew Goes From August 1 But Did it Help at all?

Four COVID-19 patients died in Bhopal, two in Indore and one each in Gwalior, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Barwani, Ratlam, Sehore, Hoshangabad and Umaria.

The highest 199 new coronavirus cases were reported in Bhopal, followed by 101 in Barwani, 79 in Gwalior and 74 in Indore.

However, no new coronavirus case was reported from eight districts since Tuesday evening even though all 52 districts of Madhya Pradesh have active cases. There are 3,191 active containment zones in the state at present.