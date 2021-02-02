New Delhi: At a time when a number of states are reopening schools for academic activities, a government school in Punjab’s Nawanshahr area was closed after 14 students and three teachers there tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. As per updates, over 350 students study at the Government High School in Saloh. Giving further updates, health officials stated that samples of 60 students were taken on Monday, of which 14 tested positive for the virus. Also Read - Delhi: Sero Survey Shows 56.13% People Developed Antibodies, Govt Says All Must Follow COVID Guidelines

In the wake of this development, samples of more teachers and students, including those from the primary section, are being collected by the Health Department of the state.

District Education Officer (DEO) Jagjit Singh said the school has been closed and students will be provided online education by teachers. The schools in the state were reopened in January, nine months after a nationwide lockdown was imposed to check the coronavirus pandemic.

(With inputs from PTI)