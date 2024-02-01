Home

Govt to Set up More Medical Colleges Utilising Existing Hospital Infrastructure: FM Sitharaman

During the presentation of the final budget of the Modi 2.0 government, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the government’s plans to establish additional medical colleges by leveraging the current hospital infrastructure across various departments. A dedicated committee will be set up to thoroughly assess the associated issues and provide pertinent recommendations.

Interim Budget 2024-25 | Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, “Our government plans to set up more medical colleges by utilising the existing hospital infrastructure under various departments. A committee for this purpose will be set up to examine the issues and make… pic.twitter.com/xIezQTjnol — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2024

