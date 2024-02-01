Top Recommended Stories

Govt to Set up More Medical Colleges Utilising Existing Hospital Infrastructure: FM Sitharaman

During the presentation of the final budget of the Modi 2.0 government, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the government's plans to establish additional medical colleges by leveraging the

Updated: February 1, 2024 11:55 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

During the presentation of the final budget of the Modi 2.0 government, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the government’s plans to establish additional medical colleges by leveraging the current hospital infrastructure across various departments. A dedicated committee will be set up to thoroughly assess the associated issues and provide pertinent recommendations.

