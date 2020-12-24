GPAT 2021: The candidates who are preparing for GPAT 2021, we have some important news for you. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the official notification for GPAT 2021 Entrance Exam and also started the online registration process. Candidates who are eligible and preparing for the examination can register themselves online by logging onto gpat.nta.nic.in.

To make the registration and application process simpler, a direct link to the GPAT 2021 application portal has also been placed below.

Register for GPAT 2021 Entrance Exam – Direct Link (Available Now)

For the convenience of the students, we have also mentioned the steps through which the candidates can register themselves for the examination:

Step 1: Visit official exam portal i.e. gpat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Link for Apply for GPAT 2021

Step 3: You will be redirected to new page, click on New Registration Link

Step 4: Read through the instructions provided on the page and click next

Step 5: Fill the application form shown on the screen

Step 6: Upload a passport size photograph and scanned copy of your signature

Step 7: Pay the requisite amount of application fee

Step 8: Verify all the details and submit the application form on the website

Step 9: Download the confirmation page or take printout for future reference

GPAT 2021 – Important Dates

As per the GPAT 2021 exam schedule, the application process which began today i.e. 23rd December 2020 will continue for a period of one month and conclude on 23rd January 2021.

Here are all the important dates:

GPAT 2021 Application Process Begins: 23rd December 2020

GPAT 2021 Application Process Ends: 23rd January 2021

Application Correction Window Opens: 25th January 2021

Application Correction Window Ends: 30th January 2021

Exam Date: 22nd / 27th February 2021