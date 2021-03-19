GPAT 2021 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result of the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2021 on its official website on Friday, March 19. Candidates who appeared in the NTA GPAT 2021 exam can check the GPAT 2021 result at gpat.nta.nic.in. Authorities have declared the GPAT result in the form of a scorecard, mentioning the name of the candidate, application number, roll number, category, marks obtained, GPAT score, All India Rank and qualifying status. Also Read - GPAT 2021 Result to be Declared Shortly: Final Answer Key released at gpat.nta.nic.in. Step-by-Step Guide Here

NTA GPAT was conducted in computer-based (CBT) mode on February 27. The category-wise GPAT 2021 cutoff scores to qualify for the MPharm entrance test have also been released along with the result. Aspirants can check the category-wise cutoff scores from the table below:

GPAT 2021 qualifying scores

Category Cutoff marks Number of candidates Unreserved (UR) 359-186 1782 Economically Weaker Section (EWS) 185-155 458 Scheduled Caste (SC) 185-114 688 Scheduled Tribe (ST) 183-87 340 Other Backward Class (OBC-NCL) 185-152 1179

Steps to check the GPAT Result 2021:

Candidates can follow the steps below to view GPAT 2021 results.

Visit the official website of GPAT – gpat.nta.nic.in

Click on the “View GPAT 2021 Result”.

Enter your login credentials such as your application number and password/ date of birth.

Click on the “Sign in” and then on “view result”.

Aspirants can also access the GPAT 2021 result from the direct link given here:

Direct link to check GPAT 2021 result

Next step

Based on the scores obtained in GPAT result 2021, the qualified candidates are now eligible to appear for the selection process to be conducted by more than 800 participating institutes separately. As many as 39,670 Masters in Pharmacy (MPharm) seats will be filled on the basis of GPAT 2021 results.