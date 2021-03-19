GPAT 2021 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test, GPAT 2021 Result shortly. The conducting body on Friday has released the much-awaited final answer key. Those who took the exam can access the final answer key on the official website gpat.nta.nic.in. Following this results are expected to be announced in the evening.

GPAT 2021 Result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of GPAT, gpat.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘GPAT 2021 Result’.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your application number and password, and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 5: Your GPAT 2021 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference.