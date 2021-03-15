New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the results of the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2021 today. The agency had conducted the GPAT 2021 examination on February 27 throughout the country in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the agency i.e. gpat.nta.nic.in. Also Read - GPAT 2021 Registrations Begin At gpat.nta.nic.in, Check Other Important Details Here

To recall, the agency had released the answer key and question paper of GPAT 2021 examination on Sunday, March 7. The candidates were given chance to check the GPAT 2021 answer key and question paper and raise objection/s if they wanted to till March 9.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of GPAT, gpat.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘GPAT 2021 Result’.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your application number and password, and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 5: Your GPAT 2021 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference.

The last date for display of question papers and and challenge of answer keys for GPAT 2021 was later extended from March 9 to March 11. The candidates can go through the official website of the agency for updates and other information.

For any clarification, candidates can get in touch with the NTA Helpdesk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at gpat@nta.ac.in. GPAT is a national level entrance test for entry into M Pharma Programme.