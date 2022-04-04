GPAT 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test, GPAT 2022 admit card soon. According to the reports, NTA is likely to release the hall tickets in a day or two. Soon after the formal announcement of the GPAT 2022 Admit Card, the same will be available on the official website of the agency i.e. gpat.nta.nic.in.Also Read - JEE Main Registration 2022: Application Process Ends Tomorrow at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Here's How to Apply

The Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test, GPAT 2022, will be held on Saturday, April 9 by the National Testing Agency. Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination for entry into M. Pharma Programme. Also Read - IGNOU Ph.D. 2021 Entrance Exam Result Declared; Here's How to Download Scorecard at ignou.nta.ac.in

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the admit card: Also Read - JEE Main 2022: Registration Process Ends Tomorrow; Direct Link, Steps to Apply Here

Visit the official website of GPAT at gpat.nta.nic.in

Click on admit card link available on the home page

A new page will open on the screen

Key in your login details and click on submit

Check and download the admit card

Take print out for future need.

The candidates are advised to keep visiting the NTA websites nta.ac.in and gpat.nta.nic.in for latest updates. For any queries or clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000, 011 69227700 or write to NTA at gpat@nta.ac.in.