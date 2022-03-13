GPAT 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday announced the examination dates of the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test, GPAT 2022, on the official website gpat.nta.nic.in. As per the exam schedule, the GPAT 2022 examinations will be held on April 9, 2022, from 9 AM to 12 PM.Also Read - JEE Main 2022: As Registration Process Begins, Students Demand 4 Attempts, Postponement of Exam

The candidates must note that the GPAT is a National Level Entrance Examination for entry into the M Pharma programme. Moreover, the GPAT score is accepted by all AICTE-approved institutions/university departments/constituent colleges /affiliated colleges.

As the GPAT 2022 application process has already started, the candidates can fill the application process in the prescribed format till March 17.

How to apply for GPAT 2022:

To apply for GPAT-2022, the students need to visit the website: gpat.nta.nic.in.

Only one application will be submitted by a candidate.

More than one application, i.e., multiple application forms submitted by a candidate will be rejected.

Eligibility criteria

The candidates need to have Bachelor’s Degree in Pharmacy (4 years after 10+2, including lateral entry students) or equivalent from a recognised university.

The candidates appearing for the final year of Bachelor’s Degree B Pharmacy (10+2+4) whose result will be declared before commencement of admission for the academic year 2022-23 can also apply for GPAT – 2022 Computer Based Test (CBT).

There is no age restriction for appearing in GPAT – 2022.

Exam pattern:

The candidates must note that the GPAT is a three-hour Computer Based Online Test and the medium of Question Paper shall be in English only. The candidates need to keep visiting the NTA websites — nta.ac.in and gpat.nta.nic.in for the latest updates.