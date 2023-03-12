Home

NTA GPAT 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Know Eligibility, Steps to Fill Application Form

GPAT 2023 Application Form Last Date: All those applicants who have not filled up the GPAT 2023 Application Form can do so by visiting the official website at gpat.nta.nic.in.

GPAT 2023 Application Form: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the registration process for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT 2023) tomorrow, March 13, 2023. All those applicants who have not filled up the GPAT 2023 Application Form can do so by visiting the official website at gpat.nta.nic.in. GPAT is a National Level Entrance Examination for entry into M.Pharma programmes. Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate. More than one application i.e. multiple application forms submitted by a candidate will not be accepted. Check details here.

GPAT 2023 Application Correction Window

Candidates can edit their application form between March 14 to March 16, 2023. “Candidates can make corrections in the details submitted by them in their Application Form online through the Correction Window at https://gpat.nta.nic.in/, during the period when the correction/editing window is made available,” NTA in an official notification said.

GPAT 2023: How To Fill GPAT 2023 Application Form?

Visit the official website — gpat.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Registration link for GPAT 2023.” Register by filling in the email address and mobile phone number. Filling in the online application will generate an “application number”. Make a note of that. Using the system-generated registration or application number, complete the GPAT 2023 application form. Upload scanned documents including photographs and signature. Pay the application fee online. Submit the GPAT application form. Download, save, and print the confirmation page.

GPAT 2023 Application Form: Direct Link

GPAT 2023 Medium of Question Paper

The medium of the Question Paper will be in English only.

GPAT 2023 Marking Scheme

Each question carries 04 (four) marks.

For each correct response, candidate will get 04 (four) marks.

For each incorrect response, 01 (one) mark will be deducted from the total score.

Un-answered/un-attempted will be given no marks.

To answer a question, the candidate needs to choose one option which is most appropriate. However, after the process of Challenges of the Answer Key, in case there are multiple correct options or change in key, only those candidates who have attempted it correctly as per the revised Answer Key will be awarded marks.

In case a Question is dropped due to some technical error, full marks shall be given to all the candidates irrespective of the fact who have attempted it or not.

GPAT 2023 Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must hold a Bachelor‟s Degree in Pharmacy (4 years after 10+2, including lateral entry students) or equivalent from a recognized university. Candidates appearing for the final year of Bachelor‟s Degree B.Pharmacy (10+2+4) whose result will be declared before commencement of admission for academic year 2023-24 can also apply for GPAT – 2023 Computer Based Test (CBT). B.Tech. (Pharmaceutical and Fine Chemical Technology)/ equivalent candidates are not eligible to apply. The candidate must be a citizen of India. Candidates are also advised to regularly check the NTA website www.nta.ac.in and https://gpat.nta.nic.in/, for any further updates.

