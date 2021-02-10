GPAT Admit Card 2021: The Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test 2021 Admit Cards or GPAT Admit Cards 2021 are expected to be released on the official website anytime soon. As per the time tabke given on the official website, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold the GPAT 2021 entrance examinations on February 22 and 27 this year. The GPAT entrance examinations are being held for the admissions to the postgraduate pharmacy programmes offered in the colleges accepting the GPAT 2021 scores. Also Read - JEE Main Admit Card 2021: February Session Date & Time to be Released Anytime Soon | When, Where And How to Download

Candidates must take note that the GPAT 2021 entrance examination admit cards can be downloaded through the link which will be provided on the official website for GPAT 2021. This will be given once the GPAT Admit Cards 2021 are out.

Notably, the GPAT Admit Card 2021 is a mandatory document which has to be carried by the students who are appearing for the examinations. The GPAT 2021 exams will be conducted in the computer-based mode this year.

To download the GPAT Admit Cards 2021, students need to click on the admit card link provided on the official website at gpat.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also download the GPAT 2021 examination admit card through the direct link which will be provided here.

Here’s How to download GPAT 2021 Admit Card

1) Visit the NTA GPAT official website

2) Click on the GPAT 2021 Admit Card link provided

3) Enter the login details (GPAT Application ID and Password)

4) Download the GPAT 2021 Admit Card further reference

Details about GPAT Admit Cards 2021

Once it is out, the GPAT Admit Cards 2021 will include details including the name and roll number of the students, the name of the examination, exam duration and mode of exam, exam centre details, reporting time, and the instructions for the students on the day of the exams.

This year, the GPAT 2021 will be conducted in the online mode for a duration of 180 minutes. Notably, the entrance examination will be held from 9 AM to 12 Noon. students appearing for the exams are asked to reach the examination centre beforehand to avoid any confusion.