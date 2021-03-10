GPAT Answer Key 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday extended the last date to raise challenges on the GPAT Answer Key 2021 till March 11, 2021. The Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test, GPAT Answer Key 2021, was released on March 7, 2021. As the deadline has been extended, now candidates can raise objections to GPAT Answer Key 2021 on the official website, gpat.nta.nic.in. Also Read - JEE Main March 2021 Admit Card Likely To Be out Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in | Details Here

Apart from this, the National Testing Agency has also released the question papers along with the GPAT Answer Key 2021. The NTA had decided to extend the date to raise a challenge for candidates who were unable to object due to technical issues. The GPAT Answer Key 2021 and question paper will be available on the portal till 11:50 pm on March 11, 2021.

GPAT Answer Key 2021: Processing fee

For raising objection to GPAT Answer Key 2021, candidates have to pay an online amount of Rs 1000 as a processing fee for each key challenged. This is not including the Bank charges. The NTA said that the payment of the processing fee can be made through Debit/Credit Card/ Net Banking. However, it is advised to follow the process thoroughly to raise objections for GPAT Answer Key 2021. The NTA has made it clear that no challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee.