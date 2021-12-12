GPSC Admit Card 2021: The Goa Public Service Commission on Sunday released GPSC Admit Card 2021 on the official website gpsc.goa.gov.in. The exam will be conducted on December 18, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of GPSC.Also Read - Odisha Police Recruitment 2021: Registration For 144 Assistant Sub Inspector Posts Begins on Dec 13

The Goa Public Service Commission(GPSC) has released the recruitment notification to hire candidates for various posts including that of College Director Physical Education, Junior Pathologist, Assistant Professor in Konkani, Assistant Professor in Pharmacology, Public Health Dentist, Junior Gynecologist, Light Vehicle Driver in GPSC, Junior Assistant in GPSC, and Repeat Prescreening Test of Block Development Officer.

Steps to Download the GPSC Admit Card 2021

Candidates must check their email id provided during the application form.

Open the same email Id, and click on the link given in the email.

Enter credentials such as the registration ID, password, security code, and other required details to log in.

After submitting the required details, the GPSC Admit card will appear on the screen.

Save, Download and take a printout of the GPSC Admit card for future reference.