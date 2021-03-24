The Gujarat Public Service Commission, GPSC Assistant Professor Result 2019 released today on March 24, 2021. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the provisional interview merit list from the official website, gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. The GPSC Assistant Professor Result 2019 has been declared for the Assistant Professor in Arts, Science & Commerce of government colleges. A total of 617 students have qualified for the interview round. Also Read - GPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply For Posts of 1427 Medical Officer, Other Posts Today, Last Date March 31

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the results:

Step 1: Visit the website of the Gujarat Public Service Commission as mentioned above.

Step 2: Go to the ‘News and Event’ section flashing on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link, “Eligibility list (Interview) Assistant Professor, Gujarati in Government Arts, Science & Commerce College, GES, and Class-2”.

Step 4: Check and download GPSC Assistant Professor Result 2019.

Step 5: Take a print of the GPSC Assistant Professor Interview merit list for any future reference.

The candidates qualifying in the prelims as per the GPSC Assistant Professor Result 2019 will have to appear for the interview round.

The selection of the candidates will be done based on the cumulative marks obtained in written and interview round. The candidates would be able to check their roll number on the GPSC Assistant Professor Result 2019 list. The official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission is gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.