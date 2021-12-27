GPSC Civil Services Answer Key 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) on Monday released the Answer keys for GPSC Civil Services exam on its official website. Those candidates who have appeared for the class I, II exam can download their GPSC Civil Services Answer Key from the official website of GPSC, gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Note, candidates can also raise their objections, if any, through online mode from December 27, 2021, to January 3, 2022. Also Read - GMRCL Recruitment 2022: Apply For 118 Posts on gujaratmetrorail.com Before This Date

Go to the official website of GPSC, gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Now click on the link that reads ‘Provisional Key (Prelim) 30/2021-22 Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Services, Class-1 & Class-2 & Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service, Class-2 Class-1 and Class-2’ available on the homepage. A new PDF will be open. Save, Download the GPSC Civil Services Answer Key 2021. Take the printout of GPSC Civil Services Answer Key 2021 for future reference.

The exam was held on December 26, 2021, at various exam centers. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 183 vacancies will be filled for the post of Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Services, Class-1 & Class-2, and Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service, Class-2. Alternatively, candidates can download the answer key from the link given below.

