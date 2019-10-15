GPSC Prelims Answer Sheet 2019: The Gujarat Service Public Commission (GPSC), which conducted the Gujarat Civil Services prelims exam on October 13, has released the answer sheet of the exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their answer key or the OMR response sheet from gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, which is the official website of the GPSC.

The result of the exam is likely to be announced in December.

Steps to download answer key for GPSC Prelims 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to ‘Latest News/Events’ and click on ‘View All’

Step 3: On the page that opens, click on the link ‘OMR Prelim-10/2019-20 To View Your OMR’

Step 4: Click on the first link and enter your credentials to login

Step 5: Download the OMR and take a printout for future use

Alternatively, click here to access the OMR page.

The GPSC Exam 2019 is being conducted to fill 97 posts in Gujarat Administrative Services (GAS). Those who qualify the prelims will then appear for the main exam, which would be worth 900 marks and have questions on Gujarati language, English language, essay and three papers of General Studies.

Those successful in the second stage will then appear for the third and final stage, the interview, which is likely to take place in July 2020.

The final result is likely to be declared in July-August 2020.