New Delhi: The candidates who had appeared for Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC), we have some important news for you. The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the final answer key 2021 for Prelims exams. The candidates must note that the answer key is released for Gujarat Administrative services class – I, Gujarat Civil Services, Class – I, class – II, and Gujarat Municipal Chief officer service class II exams on May 24. The candidates can now check the answer key on the official website of the commission i.e. gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

The GPSC prelims examination was held on March 21 and the provisional answer key was released on March 22. The provisional answer key was released on March 22.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the answer key:

Visit the official website of GPSC or click on the direct link here On the homepage click on the answer tab A new page will open Click on Final Key (Prelim) – 26/2020-21 Answer key will be displayed on the screen Download the hard copy of same for the future use

The commission will soon upload the GPSC Prelims Result 2021 for various posts on its website.