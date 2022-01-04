GPSC Provisional Answer Key 2022: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) on Tuesday released the Provisional Answer Key for the post of Senior Drugs Inspector, Class-2 under Food and Drugs Control Administration. Candidates who have appeared for the GPSC Prelims exams for the post of Senior Drugs Inspector can download their GPSC Provisional Answer Key 2022 from the official website of the Commission, gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.Also Read - OSSC Admit Card 2022 Out For JE Post on ossc.gov.in | Download Via Direct Link Given Here

Candidates can download the GPSC Provisional Answer Key by following the steps given below.

GPSC Provisional Key 2022: Step by Step to Download

Go to the official website of GPSC, gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Now click on the link that reads,” Senior Drugs Inspector, Class-2, Food and Drugs Control Administration (Special Recruitment) Class-2 Provisional Key (Prelim) – 29/2021-22 – PAK-29-2021-22,” available on the ”News & Events List” section. A new PDF will be open. Save, Download the GPSC Provisional Key 2022 and take the printout of it for future reference.

Note, candidates can also raise objections on the Provisional Answer Key. The facility of raising the objections to challenge the answer key will be available till January 10, 2022. The Prelims exam for the post of Senior Drugs Inspector was held on January 2, 2022.