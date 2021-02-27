GPSC Provisional Key 2021: The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) on Saturday released the prelims Provisional Key for Associate Professor post on its official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. now that the GPSC Provisional Key 2021 has been released, candidates can visit gpsc.gujarat.gov.in and check the answer key. As per updates, the GPSC premils examination was held on February 24, 2021. It must be noted that candidates can raise objections regarding GPSC Provisional Key 2021 on or before March 5, 2021. Also Read - Everything on Google may not be authentic: Gujarat High Court

GPSC Provisional Key 2021: Here's How to Download

1) Visit the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission i.e.-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

2) Visit to the News & Events List section available on the Home Page.

3) Click on the link Provisional Key (Prelim) – 60/2019-20 – PAK-60-2019-20.pdf on the Home Page.

4) PDF will open of the Provisional Key on your screen.

5) Download the PDF for future reference.