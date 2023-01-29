Home

GPSSB Clerk Exam 2023: Gujarat Panchayat Clerk Exam Cancelled After Paper Leak

The Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) Secretary on Sunday in a press statement has announced that due to paper leak the junior clerk exams have been cancelled.

Gujarat head clerk exam cancelled after paper leak

GPSSB Clerk Exam 2023: The Gujarat Panchayat Clerk Recruitment Exam 2023 to be conducted for 17 lakh candidates on Sunday (January 29), has been cancelled due to paper leak. The notification in this regard was issued by the Gujarat Panchayat Services Selection Board (GPSSB) on Sunday morning. The exams were scheduled on Sunday at 11 a.m.

On a tip-off received by the police, a suspect was arrested and further investigation is carried out, read the official statement.

The Secretary has said, “On Sunday morning police have informed the GPSSB that a junior clerk written test paper has leaked. In this connection police have arrested one person. The Board has appealed to all aspiring candidates to not reach examination centres. The next dates will be announced soon.”

Student leader and the person who has in past exposed many competitive exams paper leak scam, Yuvrajsinh Jadeja said, “The state government has not learnt any lessons from the past experience, because of which lakhs of unemployed youths will have to suffer.”

Jadeja added that for 1,150 junior clerk posts, nine lakh aspiring candidates had filled forms.