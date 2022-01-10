GPSSB Recruitment 2022: Gujarat Panchayat Seva Selection Board (GPSSB) has announced a short recruitment notification to hire candidates for the various posts including that of Staff Nurse, Divisional Accountant, Extension Officer (Agriculture), and Deputy Accountant. Those who are interested and eligible for the post can apply for the same on the GPSSB’s official website, ojas.gujarat.gov.in till January 27, 2022. The application process for the recruitment process will commence from January 11, 2022. A total of 373 posts will be filled through the recruitment drive issued by the Board.Also Read - Bihar Police Constable Driver Result Declared on csbc.bih.nic.in | Know How to Download

Staff Nurse: 153 Posts

Divisional Accountant: 14 Posts

Extension Officer (Agriculture): 15 Posts

Deputy Accountant: 191 Posts

Important Dates

The online application begins on: January 11, 2022.

The deadline to apply for the above posts: January 27, 2022.

How to Apply

Interested candidates can apply online before January 27, 2022. Candidates can save, download, and take a printout of the submitted online application form for future reference. To know more about the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, age limit, candidates are advised to check the detailed notification(once released) by the Gujarat Panchayat Seva Selection Board. Meanwhile, candidates can check the short recruitment notification shared below.

GPSSB Recruitment 2022: Check Notification Here