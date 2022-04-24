GPSSB Recruitment 2022: The Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) has released the recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Female Health Worker (FHW). Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of GPSSB at gpssb.gujarat.gov.in. The online application process will begin from Tuesday, April 26. Applicants can apply for the posts till May 10, 2022. According to the official notification, a total of 3137 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.Also Read - NIT Rourkela Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 2 Lakhs; Apply For Visiting Faculty Posts at nitrkl.ac.in

Important Dates

The online application begins: April 26, 2022

The online application ends: May 10, 2022

GPSSB Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Female Health Worker: 3137 posts

GPSSB Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the posts, a candidate should possess for Female Health Worker's Basic Training Course (NMC, Computer Knowledge). For more details about the recruitment process, candidates are advised to go through the official notification shared below.

GPSSB Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

To apply for the posts, a candidate must be between 18 to 41 years of age.

GPSSB Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before May 10, 2022 through the official website — gpssb.gujarat.gov.in.