New Delhi: Giving it a huge respite to students at this time of coronavirus lockdown, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Wednesday said that Class 10 and 12 students who have moved to a different state or district when schools were closed during the lockdown can appear for pending board exams there only.

The HRD minister further stated that the students will not be required to travel back to the previous board exam centre. In this regard, the CBSE will announce the modalities of registrations for such requests.

“Class 10 and 12 students who have to appear in pending board exams but have moved to different state or district during the lockdown when schools were closed, will be able to appear for exams at their present place only. They will not be required to travel back. The CBSE will issue a notification in this regard and modalities for registration of such requests,” Nishank said in a statement.

He also stated that the CBSE has decided that students will be allowed permitted to write exams in the districts where they currently are.

Giving further information, the HRD minister said that in the first week of June, students will be told in what school they’ll be able to appear their exams.

However, he added that the exams, which were postponed due to a nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25, will now be held from July 1 to 15.