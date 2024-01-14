Home

Noida Schools To Remain Shut Till THIS Date; Check New Timings, Schedule

Gautam Buddh Nagar District has ordered the closure of schools in Noida and Greater Noida areas till THIS details. Check new timings for higher classes.

Students seen covered in warm clothes on their way to school on a cold winter day in New Delhi on Friday, January 6, 2023.(FIle Photo: ANI)

Noida School Holiday: All schools from Nursery to Class 8th in Noida and Greater Noida areas will remain closed till January 16. An order issued by the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said classwork and teaching activities from Nursery to Class 8th will remain suspended during this period in the wake of dense fog, low visibility and cold wave in the district, Department of Basic Education in Gautam Budh Nagar said.

“In compliance with the instructions given by Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Maneesh Kumar Verma in view of the dense fog and extremely cold weather, all schools will observe holiday till January 16 for classes nursery to eight,” Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar said in the order.

“The entire staff of the school will remain working on January 16. The order should be strictly followed,” he added.

Meanwhile, in a separate order, District Inspector of Schools Dharmveer Singh, said Classes 9th to 12th will remain open, albeit with new timings in wake of the adverse weather conditions.

As per the order the new timings for Class 9 to 12 will be from 10 am to 3 pm which will continue till January 20.

North India reels under intense cold wave

North India reeled under severe cold wave conditions as a thick blanket of fog enveloped several areas in the Delhi-NCR region, causing flights and trains to be cancelled, diverted or delayed as visibility dropped to zero.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), visibility was recorded as ‘zero for the first time this winter season in Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, Patiala, Ambala, Chandigarh, Palam, Safdarjung (New Delhi), Bareilly, Lucknow, Bahraich, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Tezpur.

The national capital shivered under severe cold with the average minimum temperature dropping to almost 3 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning.

The minimum temperature in Delhi’s Safdarjung area was recorded at 3.5 degrees Celsius. Similarly, the minimum temperature in Palam was 5.9 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees Celsius in Lodhi Road, 4.0 in Ayanagar, and 4.4 degrees Celsius in Ridge at 8:30 am.

As per IMD data at 5:30 am today, very dense fog was observed in isolated parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Bihar, and East Uttar Pradesh, while dense fog conditions were observed in isolated parts of Jammu, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and South Interior Karnataka.

The IMD data also revealed that visibility was recorded below 200 meters in Jammu division, Punjab, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, and Tripura on Sunday morning.

(With inputs from agencies)

