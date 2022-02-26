GRSE Recruitment 2022: Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE) has invited applications from candidates to apply for Expert (Software DeveloperJAVA) and Expert (Software Developer- SAPABAP) posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of GRSE on grse.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till March 15, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 3 posts in the organization.Also Read - FSSAI Recruitment 2022: Application Invited For Food Analyst Posts at fssai.gov.in| Deets Inside

The online application form for GRSE Recruitment has commenced from February 25, 2022. Candidates can check the application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates

The online application will begin on: February 25, 2022

The online application will end on: March 15, 2022 (23:59 hrs.)

Remittance of application fees at Bank (SBI) (during banking hours on working days): Feb 28 2022 – 17 Mar 2022

Receipt of hardcopy of an application signed by the candidate along with Bank Challan (if applicable), Certificates/ testimonials in support of eligibility through Ordinary post only: 25 March 2022

Tentative Schedule of Interview: April 2022

Vacancy Details

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies

Expert (Software DeveloperJAVA): 02 posts

02 posts Expert (Software Developer- SAPABAP): 01

GRSE Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Expert (Software DeveloperJAVA): Minimum 05 years of post-qualification work experience in the field of JAVA Programming/ JAVA application development.

Minimum 05 years of post-qualification work experience in the field of JAVA Programming/ JAVA application development. Expert (Software Developer- SAPABAP): Minimum 05 years of post-qualification work experience in the field of ABAP Programming/ ABAP application development.

GRSE Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

In order to apply for the above-mentioned posts, the age of the candidate must not be above 50 years.

GRSE Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection for all posts will be through interviews. All correspondence with candidates shall be done through e-mail only. All information regarding Interview Call letters etc. shall be provided through e-mail uploaded at the time of application/uploading on the GRSE website.

How to Apply Online?

All candidates have to submit an application ONLINE through the ‘Career section’ of the GRSE website www.grse.in or on https://jobapply.in/grse2022. All candidates are required to apply ONLINE and upload the soft copies of self-attested copies of testimonials/certificates in support of Date of Birth, Category, Educational & Professional qualification, Professional Experience, etc. (in pdf format) in the requisite places of the application link.

The candidate should also take a printout of auto-generated filled in Application Format, put their signature at designated places and send it along with GRSE copy of Application Fee Challan (applicable for General, EWS, and OBC candidates), self-attested copies of testimonials/certificates in support of Date of Birth, Category,

Educational & Professional qualification, Experience, etc. through ORDINARY POST only to Post Box No. 3076, Lodhi Road, New Delhi – 110003, so as to reach within 25 Mar 2022. The envelope containing the application and supporting documents should be super-scribed with “GRSE Employment Notification No. OS/EXP: 01/2022” and “Post Applied for ….”.