Gujarat Board 10th Results 2019: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Board (GSHSEB or GSEB) is likely to announce the results of Class 10 board exam on May 21, 2019 at around 8 AM. Therefore candidates who took up the exam are advised to keep a tab on the official website, i.e., gseb.org.

The Gujarat Board conducted the Secondary School Certificate board examinations starting from March 7 to March 19. Around 7.5 lakh students who appeared for the examination are waiting for their results.

Follow the steps below to download your Gujarat Board 10 results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Gujarat Board – gseb.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘GSHSEB SSC Result 2019’.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page. Now enter all the relevant details such as your registration number, roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: You can now check your exam results.

Step 6: After checking your results, download the same and take a print out for future reference.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Board has declared the results of GSEB Class 12 examination for science stream. The pass percentage was recorded to be 71.90 per cent for the regular students in class 12 Science stream.