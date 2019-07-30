GSEB 12th Compartmental Result 2019: The Gujarat Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has declared the results of Class 12 Science Competitive Examination 2019 and the students can get their certificates by visiting their schools today.

Candidates must note that the board will not release the results on the official website as they can be checked in their respective schools. The result and certificate of students who appeared for the supplementary exam will be handed to them by their school.

The official notification read, “The result of the July supplementary exam (science stream) has not been posted online. Result and Certificate must be obtained from his/her school after 9/3/6.” Students can collect their marksheets after 11 AM on July 30.

The exam, which was conducted for students who did not clear the Class 12 science examination in March, took place in the month of July.

If candidates are unsatisfied with their answer sheets, they can apply for re-totalling and re-evaluation by submitting the requisite details and sending it via post to the GSEB latest by August 7. Any applications after the deadline would not be entertained by the board.