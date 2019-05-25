GSEB 12th Result 2019: The results of the Class 12 Arts and Commerce stream examination has been announced. Students who appeared for the GSEB 12th examination are requested to keep checking the official website of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB), i.e., gseb.org.

The Gujarat Class 12 board exams were held from March 7 to March 23, 2019 at around 1,548 exam centres all over the state. In total, more than 6 lakh students had taken up the General or Arts and Commerce stream examinations 2019.

Follow the steps below to check your GSEB HSC Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Gujarat Board, i.e., gseb.org.

Step 2: In the page, select your seat (A or B) and then enter your seat number.

Step 3: Now, click on the ‘Go’ button.

Step 4: Your results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: After checking your results, download and take a print out of the same for future reference.

Students can also check their results on third-party websites such as examresults.net, results.gov.in and indiaresults.com.

Last year, the GSEB HSC result for Arts and Commerce streams were declared on May 31. The overall pass percentage secured by the General students was 55.55 per cent.