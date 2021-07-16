GSEB 12th Result 2021: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSHSEB or GSEB has announced the Class 12th Result 2021 Date. According to the date announced by the board, the Gujarat Board results will be announced tomorrow i.e. July 17. The candidates who are waiting for the results are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results. The candidates must note that the results would be declared only for science students. Students who had registered for Gujarat Board Class 12 science exam can get more information on the official website of GSEB, gseb.org.Also Read - After CBSE, Gujarat, MP, Uttarakhand Cancel Class 12 Boards; Others States Likely To Take A Call Soon

GSEB Class 12 Result 2021 can be downloaded by schools by using the school index number and password. Schools have been instructed to provide results and scorecards to their respective students. The examinations were cancelled earlier due to the COVID 19 pandemic in the state.

Here are some of the important details:

GSEB Class 12 Result 2021 is being prepared on the basis of internal assessment or evaluation policy.

A total of 1.40 lakh students of Science stream had registered for Class 12 examination. Take a glance at GSEB 12th Result 2021 Date and important updates shared below.

GSEB Class 12 Result 2021: July 17, 2021

GSEB Class 12 Result 2021 Time: 8 AM

Official Websites: gseb.org

Students must ensure that they have achieved Grade D in individual subjects as well as overall in order to pass the examination.

It is important to note that those who are not satisfied with their GSEB Class 12 Result 2021 would be able to appear for the special exam to be held when the situation is conducive.