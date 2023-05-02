Home

LIVE | GSEB 12th Science Result 2023 To Be OUT Shortly; Check Gujarat Board Result @gseb.org, Direct Link Here

live

Stay tuned to india.com for latest and LIVE updates On GSEB 12th Science Result 2023, where and when to check, date, time for HSC Results and more. Candidates who have appeared for the HSC Science Stream examinations can check and download their results from the official website gseb.org.

GSEB 12th Science Result 2023: The students can check their result on WhatsApp by sending their seat number on 6357300971.

GSEB 12th Science Result 2023: Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (known as GSEB) is going to announce HSC Class 12 board exam results for Science stream students Today, May 2. Along with this, the board will also announce results of the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2023. Gujarat Board 12th result 2023 link will be published online on the GSEB HSC result 2023 website: gseb.org. To check Gujarat board HSC result 2023 GSEB online, students need to enter their seat number and other details.

