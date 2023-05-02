Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • LIVE | GSEB 12th Science Result 2023 To Be OUT Shortly; Check Gujarat Board Result @gseb.org, Direct Link Here
live

LIVE | GSEB 12th Science Result 2023 To Be OUT Shortly; Check Gujarat Board Result @gseb.org, Direct Link Here

Stay tuned to india.com for latest and LIVE updates On GSEB 12th Science Result 2023, where and when to check, date, time for HSC Results and more. Candidates who have appeared for the HSC Science Stream examinations can check and download their results from the official website gseb.org.

Published: May 2, 2023 7:05 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Analiza Pathak

GSEB 12th Science Result 2023: The students can check their result on WhatsApp by sending their seat number on 6357300971.
GSEB 12th Science Result 2023: The students can check their result on WhatsApp by sending their seat number on 6357300971.

Live Updates

  • 7:14 AM IST

    GSEB 12th Science Result 2023 : How to check GSEB HSC Result 2023 via SMS

    – Open SMS application on the phone.


    -Create a message in the following format: GJ12SSeat_Number


    -Now send this SMS to 58888111.


    -GSEB HSC result 2023 Gujarat will be sent as an SMS on the same number.

  • 7:12 AM IST

    GSEB 12th Science Result 2023: How to check result through WhatsApp

    Results will also be available on WhatsApp. To check GSEB results on WhatsApp, they can send their seat numbers to 6357300971.

  • 7:11 AM IST

    GSEB 12th Science Result 2023: Here’s how to check Gujarat Board Class 12 science result


    Step 1: Visit the official GSEB website —gseb.org.


    Step 2: Click on the result tab, available on the home page.


    Step 3: A new window will open up, key in your credentials such as registration number/ roll number.


    Step 4: Your results will appear on the screen.


    Step 5: Download and save the score card for future reference.

GSEB 12th Science Result 2023:  Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (known as GSEB) is going to announce HSC Class 12 board exam results for Science stream students Today, May 2. Along with this, the board will also announce results of the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2023. Gujarat Board 12th result 2023 link will be published online on the GSEB HSC result 2023 website: gseb.org. To check Gujarat board HSC result 2023 GSEB online, students need to enter their seat number and other details.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: May 2, 2023 7:05 AM IST

More Stories