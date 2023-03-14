Home

GSEB Board Exam 2023: Gujarat Board Class 10, 12 Exam Begins Today; Last Minute Guidelines Here

GSEB Class 10 exam will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.30 in single shift. The Class 12 Exam will be conducted in two shifts – 10.30 am to 1.45 pm and afternoon from 3 pm to 6.15 pm.

GSEB Board Exam 2023: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will be conducting the GSEB Class 10, 12 board exam 2023 from today, March 14. A total of 16.49 lakh students will appear for the Gujarat Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams this year. The board will conduct examinations at 1,763 centers which include 5,541 buildings and 56,633 classrooms.

GSEB Class 10, 12 board exam 2023 timings

As per the GSEB date sheet for Class 10, the exam will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.30 in single shift. The Class 12 Exam will be conducted in two shifts – 10.30 am to 1.45 pm and afternoon from 3 pm to 6.15 pm. The students appearing for either of the boards are advised to go though the timetable once to avoid any confusion before you reach the exam venue.

The GSEB Class 10 Exam 2023 will commence with the First Language paper, which includes Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/English/Urdu/Sindhi/Tamil/Telugu/Odia and the GSEB Class 12 Exam 2023 for the general stream will begin with Sahkar Panchayat in the first half and Namanam muḷa tatvo in the second half.

2023 Gujarat Board Exam Day Guidelines

1. All the students must note that admit card is important to get entry into the examination hall. Any student who fails to bring the hall ticket may face difficulties at the last moment.

2. Electronic gadgets and devices are not allowed at the examination centre therefore no student should carry such items while going for the exam.

3. Students must reach the examination centre at least half an hour before the start of the exam. This will help them avoid delays and rush at the last minute.

4. All the students who are going to appear for the examinations must be in there respective school uniforms.5. Following COVID-19 guidelines is a must for all the students at the examination centre.

GSEB will conclude the Class 10 Exam on March 28, 2023 with Second Language (Hindi/Sindhi/Sanskrit/Farsi/Arabic/Urdu), Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness, Travel Tourism, Retails and Class 12 Exam on March 29, 2023, with sociology for general stream and on March 25, 2023 with first and second language

